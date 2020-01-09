Stone Temple Pilots Get Forlorn With New Song ‘Three Wishes’

The heart wants what it wants, but what if the other heart isn't ready? That's a bit of the sentiment behind Stone Temple Pilots new song "Three Wishes," which can be heard in the player below.

Stone Temple Pilots have revealed their forthcoming effort Perdida to be a more acoustic-centric release, and on the new song "Three Wishes" Jeff Gutt beautifully hits that sweet spot of melancholia, much like Scott Weiland was able to during the early years of the band's success. Meanwhile, the acoustic strumming of the DeLeo brothers offset by Eric Kretz's palm-based drumming sets the perfect backdrop.

"Three Wishes" follows on the heels of the recent single, "Fare Thee Well," which arrived in early December. As was previously announced, a good portion of the forthcoming record was laid down on vintage instruments. As Robert DeLeo explained last year, Most of our songs start acoustically and we felt these would come across in the most genuine way if we kept them that way."

The Perdida album is due Feb. 7 and pre-orders are currently being taken at this location. The band will launch their An Evening With Stone Temple Pilots trek on Feb. 5 in Vancouver. See all their forthcoming dates here.

Stone Temple Pilots, "Three Wishes"