Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Solemn ‘Perdida’ Title Track

Stone Temple Pilots are a week out from the release of their forthcoming acoustic album, Perdida, and they've just unveiled the title track for the album, which can be heard in player below.

The song is a solemn reflection of a love gone too soon, with singer Jeff Gutt really hitting a sweet spot as his vocals spill out over a gorgeous Flamenco-styled ballad.

Robert DeLeo recently told Glide Magazine that the track had one of the album's biggest evolutions from its inception. "I think that one kind of built the most considering there’s strings – there’s a lot in that song – but I heard all that stuff when I wrote it," the bassist stated. "I definitely heard it all but it was just a matter of getting it all together. It was quite a process but I think that song had the most steps."

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the forthcoming album, Gutt revealed that "Perdida" translates to "loss" in Spanish, and many of the songs on the record revolve around emotional turmoil, as he had been reflecting upon some hardships in his life while writing its lyrics. "I was trying to be vulnerable and that’s a scary thing to do, but it’s also kind of comfortable," he admitted.

Unfortunately for Stone Temple Pilots, they recently had to cancel their immediate tour dates while Gutt recovers from surgery for a herniated disc. The group does expect to return to the road this spring however, and dates can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Perdida album is on schedule for a Feb. 7 street date. Pre-order your album here.