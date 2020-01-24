Stone Temple Pilots Upcoming Acoustic Tour Canceled Over Injury

Stone Temple Pilots are closing in on the release of their acoustic Perdida album, but their plans for immediate promotion of the record have taken a hit. The group just announced that they've had to cancel their upcoming tour dates due to an injury in the band.

According to their statement, singer Jeff Gutt has been dealing with a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised him to undergo immediate surgery. As you might expect, there will also be a need for recovery time, which has wiped out their upcoming acoustic run timed to coordinate with the Feb. 7 album release.

Their statement reads as follows:

Stone Temple Pilots regret to inform they must cancel their upcoming Perdida acoustic tour, due to a severely herniated disc of lead vocalist Jeff Gutt. Doctors have advised immediate surgery, along with several weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Gutt is expected to make a full recovery, and the band hopes to reschedule the acoustic tour later this year. Ticket holders can seek refunds at point of purchase. STP will continue with their Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, and summer tour with

Nickelback. For more info visit: www.stonetemplepilots.com

As stated, Stone Temple Pilots expect to return to the road later this year. At present, their next scheduled date will come April 3 in Tuncurry, Australia, which is the start of their aforementioned tour with Live and Bush. Stay up to date with the band's touring here.

We wish Jeff Gutt a speedy recovery. In the meantime, check out the "Fare Thee Well" and "Three Wishes" tracks from the Perdida album below.

Stone Temple Pilots, "Fare Thee Well"

Stone Temple Pilots, "Three Wishes"