Stone Temple Pilots Announce ‘Purple’ Full Album Livestream

Will you be waiting, on a Friday afternoon, just counting the hours until Stone Temple Pilots take the stage to revisit the Purple album in its entirety? The veteran band have booked some time on Friday, Oct. 16 to revisit the album in a new livestream event.

The DeLeo brothers - Robert and Dean, drummer Eric Kretz and vocalist Jeff Gutt are dipping back into their catalog, taking on the classic 1994 studio album and giving viewers a fun Friday night of music in the midst of the touring shutdown. The show will take place at 8PM ET / 5PM PT via watch.stonetemplepilots.com and tickets are available right now at the same location.

Purple was the band's second album, coming off the huge success from their debut disc Core. The group managed to avoid the sophomore slump, building upon their solid start with songs such as "Big Empty," "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song" catapulting them to the top of the rock world. The record also features such notable deeper cuts as "Loungefly," "Still Remains," "Unglued" and their "Pretty Penny."

The album debuted at No. 1 for the band, going on to achieved six times platinum status in the U.S.

Tickets for the livestream show will cost $10 and you also have the option to add a T-shirt bundle with your ticket as well. Head here for details.

Stone Temple Pilots, Purple Livestream

Stone Temple Pilots