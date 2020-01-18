UPDATE: Sum 41 have also canceled their Jan. 18 at Les Etoiles in Paris following the incident of an explosive device being detonated outside the Zenith venue door during load in Jan. 17.

See the original story below:

Sum 41 have canceled their Jan. 17 show at Zenith in Paris following an incident of an explosive device being detonated outside the venue door during load in.

In a statement from the band, they confirm there were no injuries, but they have canceled the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries," the statement reads. "Due to the intimate nature of our 'Personal Space' performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight's show has been canceled."

The band says they are working on scheduling a makeup show and there will be more information to follow. They also instruct fans who had tickets to the event to contact their local Live Nation ticket outlet for refunds.

"We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible," the band writes. "Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks."

Read the full statement below:

"During load in for tonight's performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our 'Personal Space' performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight's show has been canceled. More information to follow.

For refunds please contact your local Live Nation ticket outlet. We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks."

The band are currently on their world tour for their new album Order In Decline with support from Zebrahead. Tickets for the tour are available here.

The 66 Best Rock Albums of the Decade: 2010 - 2019