Sum 41’s Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh Reveals He’s Cancer Free After Surgery on Tumor

Sum 41 guitarist Dave "Brownsound" Baksh has revealed that he was recently treated for a cancerous tumor and after undergoing surgery to have it removed, he is sharing that he is now cancer free.

According to the guitarist, he says he first noticed a lump in March and immediately had it checked out. "Within two weeks I went through surgery in order to get rid of a tumour that ended up being #cancer," he explained, before adding, "Don't be concerned, my brush with this serious disease was very short lived thanks to the help of great doctors, a friend that helped me get a bone scan within weeks of my surgery, my family (extended included), the amazing people at #LDK (up the Kzinti!) and last but not least the emotion, physical and celery juice support that @krennykren and my wonderfully amazing gifted, did I mention wonderful, kids gave me."

Baksh's message served as a thank you letter to those who have expressed their support. Within the message, he revealed there was a time when he wasn't certain if he'd be able to take part in the band's tour with Simple Plan and Set It Off in Canada, but things have progressed well.

He adds, "Something incredible that this disease taught me is how many amazing and supportive people I have in my life. I’m beyond thankful for you and I’m forever in your debt. So as of now I’m cancer free and ready to enjoy tour life again with a fresh perspective on everything."

He ended his message asking those interested to pledge their support to he and his wife as they take part in the Relay for Life on June 11. They are taking part as a show of support for Dave's mother who is also beating cancer right now as well. Donations can be made at this address,

Within the comments on the guitarist's post, The Offspring's Noodles stated, "Glad you’re well, my friend. And DAYumn are you still looking sexy or what?!?! Cheers to your health." Meanwhile Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo commented, "So glad you were proactive and had that checked out. Go rock faces! #fuckcancer." There were also numerous heart emoji responses including ones from his Sum 41 bandmates Thom Thacker, Frank Zummo and Cone McCaslin, as well as the band The Arkells and Anthrax's Charlie Benante. See the full post below.

Sum 41, with Baksh, are currently back out on the road. See their scheduled dates here.