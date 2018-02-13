Sum 41 to Revisit ‘Does This Look Infected?’ for 15th Anniversary Tour
Sum 41 enjoyed a nice bounce-back album with 2016's 13 Voices, but before they move onto their next album, they're traveling back in time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their sophomore set. The band has booked a spring 2018 U.S. tour revisiting their second release, Does This Look Infected?
The 2002 album was best known for the Top 10 single "Still Waiting," but it also spawned the tracks "The Hell Song" and "Over My Head (Better Off Dead)" as well. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, but did go on to be certified as a gold-seller by the RIAA.
The tour starts on the West Coast in San Francisco on April 27 and continues to weave across the country and making its way along the East Coast before circling back through the Midwest en route to May 26 finale in Los Angeles. Watch a trailer for the tour in the player above.
The band will play the Does This Look Infected? album in its entirety and fans can look for pre-sale tickets and VIP package opportunities starting up tomorrow (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time through Thursday (Feb. 15) at 10PM local time. The general admission on-sale starts this Friday (Feb. 16) at 10AM local time via the band's website. Head here for additional ticketing details.
Sum 41 Does This Look Infected 15th Anniversary Tour
April 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield
April 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey
May 3 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec
May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
May 5 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
May 7 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
May 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
May 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
May 11 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva
May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Electric Factory
May 15 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
May 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot
May 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
May 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden
May 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern
Sum 41 Play 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'