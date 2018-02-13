Sum 41 enjoyed a nice bounce-back album with 2016's 13 Voices, but before they move onto their next album, they're traveling back in time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their sophomore set. The band has booked a spring 2018 U.S. tour revisiting their second release, Does This Look Infected?

The 2002 album was best known for the Top 10 single "Still Waiting," but it also spawned the tracks "The Hell Song" and "Over My Head (Better Off Dead)" as well. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, but did go on to be certified as a gold-seller by the RIAA.

The tour starts on the West Coast in San Francisco on April 27 and continues to weave across the country and making its way along the East Coast before circling back through the Midwest en route to May 26 finale in Los Angeles. Watch a trailer for the tour in the player above.

The band will play the Does This Look Infected? album in its entirety and fans can look for pre-sale tickets and VIP package opportunities starting up tomorrow (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time through Thursday (Feb. 15) at 10PM local time. The general admission on-sale starts this Friday (Feb. 16) at 10AM local time via the band's website. Head here for additional ticketing details.

Sum 41 Does This Look Infected 15th Anniversary Tour

April 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

April 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey

May 3 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec

May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 5 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

May 7 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

May 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

May 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

May 11 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva

May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Electric Factory

May 15 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

May 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

May 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden

May 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Sum41.com Sum41.com loading...