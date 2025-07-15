Superman may be rekindling interest in a '90s-era nu metal band after potentially referencing the act in a new movie.

What Happens In The New Superman Movie?

Yet another Superman movie landed in theaters on July 11. This time out, director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad) tries his hand at the iconic DC Comics character.

The movie follows Superman's inward and outward battles as he juggles multiple disruptions both on Earth and on his home planet.

Superman (2025) Trailer

It's all done with the familiar superhero formula that Gunn has gone to in past efforts within the genre. There's the superhero's struggle before his ultimate triumph, and, of course, plenty of humor sprinkled throughout.

While we don't want to give away too much of what happens in the film, you at least should know about Superman's taste in music.

Superman's Metal Band Reference

At one point in the film, Superman... I mean, Clark Kent (David Corenswet) finds himself in a heated argument with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). Christian music outlet CCM Magazine picked up on a quick bit of dialogue in the middle of the duo's argument over who is more "punk."

"Lois claims she was a punk kid back in the day, but calls Clark out as a poser when he tries to defend his street cred by saying he listens to punk bands like 'the P.O.D.s," the website claims. "Yes – P.O.D. gets a Superman shoutout!"

KOMP'S Totally Politically Correct Holiday Bash Featuring Stone Temple Pilots, P.O.D. And Sick Puppies Getty Images loading...

So was Clark really trying to use THE P.O.D. to prove to Lois that he was truly "punk?" While there has been no official word that the real band was given a shoutout, there are a few clues leading one to believe that it could be true.

Clark also calls out The Mighty Crabjoys, a fictional DC Comics band that has been referenced multiple times in past work. There is no record, however, of any fictional acts called the P.O.D.s.

The idea that the actual P.O.D. was referenced in the movie gained traction earlier today when the band's lead singer, Sonny Sandoval, shared a meme on his Instagram stories that said, "Of course the Man of Steel listens to P.O.D."