Interview: Sonny Sandoval Shares Something He Hopes P.O.D. Might Still Accomplish One Day

"It's mind-blowing how fast the time has gone."

More than 30 years since forming P.O.D., frontman Sonny Sandoval hung out on Loudwire Nights Tuesday (July 30) and did some reflecting with host Chuck Armstrong.

Get our free mobile app

"We still feel like those kids, even 32 years later. We just played in front of over 100,000 people in Europe and it's like — we still get to do this and this is mind-blowing. We don't take that for granted."

For Sandoval, being able to still celebrate new experiences this long into his career revolves around one thing: humility.

"It's humbling," he said.

"If you're not humbled, then something is wrong with you. I don't care how big your band is, if you're jaded to that, something's wrong with you as a human because we go on and we're like, 'Wow.'"

As he shared other experiences that have blown him away this year — like fans' response to P.O.D.'s 11th studio album, Veritas, and playing festivals they've never played before — Chuck asked him what's left on the band's bucket list.

READ MORE: Dorothy Says Her New Album Fits Into 'Heavy Metal Cowgirl' Genre

"I think we've done it all," he admitted.

"I think now, it's more calling out tours with bands. We've never toured with Metallica. That would be cool ... AC/DC, that would be insane. They're only one of our favorite bands, you know what I mean?"

What Else Did P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he doesn't want to waste time on the band's follow-up album to Veritas

What it was like for P.O.D. to grow up in the hardcore scene and then find success in the nu-metal world — and why he doesn't really care about genres or labels

How it feels to finally have Veritas out in the world

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sonny Sandoval joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, July 30; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time These are the top 50 nu-metal albums of all time.