Synyster Gates Drunkenly Tattooed a Bunch of Avenged Sevenfold Fans at Party

If you've ever been curious about being tattooed by one of your favorite musicians, you'll be happy to know that some Avenged Sevenfold fans had the experience with Synyster Gates. Except, he was drunk.

Based on a collection of tweets, the tattooing took place at a "horror night" event held by the Deathbats Club, which is named after the band's deathbat logo. Gates apparently wasn't the only member of Avenged doing the tattoos though — frontman M. Shadows was as well. Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman were in some of the photos too.

A lot of the event's attendees posted pictures and video clips from the gathering, and Gates has re-posted several of the drunk tattoos he gave. One video clip shows Shadows sitting in a chair while giving a fan a tattoo on the side of their leg, and then shows Gates tatting someone's arm while standing up. There isn't much context to explain why the musicians were giving tattoos, but sometimes mystique makes things more exciting.

"I'm hurt. Hurt bad. Send help," the guitarist wrote in a post with the clown, alcoholic beverage and artist emojis. According to the fan's tweet, they nicknamed the activity "Drunk Ink," and a bunch of other Deathbats Club members lent their skin to the cause as well.

We don't know if Shadows and the rest of the band engaged in the same level of alcohol consumption that Gates did, but you can check out the fans' pictures and videos from the night below.