System of a Down / These Grey Men drummer John Dolmayan has been getting into coronavirus conspiracy theories, sharing with the Metal Injection Livecast that COVID-19 may have been engineered in a laboratory and used to dissuade protestors.

Nature Medicine, a scientific journal, has already concluded that coronavirus was “not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” Researchers came to this conclusion because coronavirus does not share any “previously used virus backbone,” theorizing the virus likely originated from bats and / or pangolins.

“I question stuff, and I have my own theories on things, and people think I'm an idiot sometimes for it. But I also have a big imagination,” Dolmayan says. “There were protesters in Hong Kong, there were protesters in France, there were protesters in Italy, Lebanon, Chile — there were protests happening worldwide, people demanding change from their governments, and it's just kind of convenient that there's a coronavirus and all those protests go away.”

"What did these viruses pop out of? It's not bats and shit like that," he surmised. "People in China have been eating that way for thousands of years."

"I write for a hobby, and I actually started writing my own comic book that's gonna come out in a couple of months or so, whenever this thing clears up, so I do have an active imagination and I see depths in things and reasons within reasons and stuff like that. Maybe I'm nuts or maybe my philosophies have a ring of truth to them, but I just think that there's interesting coincidences and convenient things that happen to motivate things. World War I started on an assassination attempt. Was that person assassinated by the people that wanted the war? There's just things that happened in history that are interesting that are hard to explain.”

These Grey Men’s self-titled album was released in February. To grab a copy of the album, click here.