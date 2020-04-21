System of a Down's John Dolmayan might have resigned himself from pushing to get the band back in the studio. It's been 15 years since the outfit last released an album. Since that time, the drummer has often been fans' inside line to the group that still tours but has yet to follow up 2005's Hypnotize.

More recently, however, it appears the musician has reached his wits' end when it comes to urging his System of a Down bandmates to record new material. That's what the drummer suggested this week when comedian Dean Delray asked about the prospect on the Let There Be Talk podcast.

"I find it very unlikely," Dolmayan replied when questioned about a new System of a Down album. "I'm not even sure I want to do it anymore. It's just so much drama and bullshit. In a lot of ways, I'm just over it, you know?"

He continued, "I fought really hard to get us to make an album over the course of the last 15 years. More than anybody else, I was calling people: 'Let's get together, put the egos aside. Let's have meetings, whatever it takes. Let's just get in the studio and see what happens.' Just couldn't get it done; I failed."

Indeed, Dolmayan does shoulder his fair share of the burden. Asked if the situation is largely due to misgivings stemming from System of a Down singer Serj Tankian and/or guitarist Daron Malakian, the percussionist said the entire band is responsible for not delivering an album in such a long time.

"It's not just Daron and Serj," Dolmayan explained. "It takes four people to make this band, and it takes four people to unmake it. I think that we're all to blame. I could just blame Daron and Serj because, quite frankly, they're the primary songwriters, so it's easy to blame them. But it's not just their fault."

While fans continue to wait for a new System of a Down album, the drummer has plenty of other projects to keep him occupied. Dolymayan's cover song project These Grey Men released their debut album this year. The musician is also working on his very own comic book series called Ascencia.

John Dolmayan on Dean Delray's Let There Be Talk Podcast - April 20, 2020