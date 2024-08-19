System of a Down opened their Saturday night (Aug. 17) show with a certain song for the first time ever, and they also played three deep cuts for the first time in five years.

The group played their second performance of 2024 over the weekend with Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. The first song they played during their set was "Genocidal Humanoidz," which is one of their two most recent tracks that came out in late 2020. It's the first time they've ever opened a show with the song [via Setlist.fm].

System kicked off most of their performances over the last few years with the Toxicity track "X," so this was a bit of a switch-up for fans who've seen their last couple of shows.

READ MORE: System of a Down Fans Name Worst Song to Introduce Someone to Band

Throughout the evening, they also dusted off a few other songs for the first time in five years. Steal This Album!'s "Mr. Jack" hadn't been played by the band since 2019, whereas "P.L.U.C.K." and "Know" from their 1998 self-titled record hadn't been performed since 2018.

Overall, they played a total of 25 songs and ended the night with "Sugar," so although they don't play concerts often, it's certainly worth the wait when they do.

Check out the full setlist and some fan-filmed footage from the night below.

The Show Drew in 50,000 Fans

The concert was the first of a series of shows that Golden Gate Park plans to host in the future. The venue is the home of the annual Outside Lands festival, which took place just a week prior to the System of a Down and Deftones show. The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS performed as well.

Several news outlets reported that 50,000 fans attended the concert Saturday night, and 90 percent of the attendees were from outside of the San Francisco area. Allen Scott of Another Planet Entertainment pointed out the benefits that had on the local economy.

System of a Down + Deftones Draw 50,000 Fans to Golden Gate Park

System of a Down Setlist - Aug. 17, 2024 [via Setlist.fm]

01. Genocidal Humanoidz

02. Suite-Pee

03. Prison Song

04. Mr. Jack

05. Soldier Side - Intro

06. B.Y.O.B.

07. Science

08. Deer Dance

09. Radio/Video

10. ATWA

11. Hypnotize

12. Needles

13. Bounce

14. Suggestions

15. P.L.U.C.K.

16. Psycho

17. Chop Suey!

18. Lonely Day

19. Kill Rock 'n Roll

20. Lost in Hollywood

21. Aerials

22. DAM

23. Know

24. Toxicity

25. Sugar

System of a Down, 'Aerials' (Live Aug. 2024)

System of a Down, 'Toxicity' (Live Aug. 2024)