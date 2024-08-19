System of a Down Open Show With Newer Song for First Time + Play Three Deep Cuts – Setlist + Video
System of a Down opened their Saturday night (Aug. 17) show with a certain song for the first time ever, and they also played three deep cuts for the first time in five years.
The group played their second performance of 2024 over the weekend with Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. The first song they played during their set was "Genocidal Humanoidz," which is one of their two most recent tracks that came out in late 2020. It's the first time they've ever opened a show with the song [via Setlist.fm].
System kicked off most of their performances over the last few years with the Toxicity track "X," so this was a bit of a switch-up for fans who've seen their last couple of shows.
Throughout the evening, they also dusted off a few other songs for the first time in five years. Steal This Album!'s "Mr. Jack" hadn't been played by the band since 2019, whereas "P.L.U.C.K." and "Know" from their 1998 self-titled record hadn't been performed since 2018.
Overall, they played a total of 25 songs and ended the night with "Sugar," so although they don't play concerts often, it's certainly worth the wait when they do.
Check out the full setlist and some fan-filmed footage from the night below.
The Show Drew in 50,000 Fans
The concert was the first of a series of shows that Golden Gate Park plans to host in the future. The venue is the home of the annual Outside Lands festival, which took place just a week prior to the System of a Down and Deftones show. The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS performed as well.
Several news outlets reported that 50,000 fans attended the concert Saturday night, and 90 percent of the attendees were from outside of the San Francisco area. Allen Scott of Another Planet Entertainment pointed out the benefits that had on the local economy.
System of a Down + Deftones Draw 50,000 Fans to Golden Gate Park
System of a Down Setlist - Aug. 17, 2024 [via Setlist.fm]
01. Genocidal Humanoidz
02. Suite-Pee
03. Prison Song
04. Mr. Jack
05. Soldier Side - Intro
06. B.Y.O.B.
07. Science
08. Deer Dance
09. Radio/Video
10. ATWA
11. Hypnotize
12. Needles
13. Bounce
14. Suggestions
15. P.L.U.C.K.
16. Psycho
17. Chop Suey!
18. Lonely Day
19. Kill Rock 'n Roll
20. Lost in Hollywood
21. Aerials
22. DAM
23. Know
24. Toxicity
25. Sugar
System of a Down, 'Aerials' (Live Aug. 2024)
System of a Down, 'Toxicity' (Live Aug. 2024)
