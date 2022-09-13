Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Debut Second Single, Announce ‘Once Bit Never Bored’ Debut Album

Taipei Houston are wasting no time leaving their mark on the music industry, dropping their second single of the summer (their first came in late July) and revealing the title and release date for their debut album. The band's second offering is titled "The Middle" and it comes from the Nov. 4 release of their debut album, Once Bit Never Bored.

Taipei Houston are the two-piece band that features Lars Ulrich's sons Myles and Layne Ulrich, and they've started making festival appearances in recent months while ramping up promotion for their eventual debut album. The group also has a number of shows this month building to October festival appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Austin City Limits. All dates can be seen below and tickets can be purchased here.

As for the new song, it's a vibrantly syncopated, distortion-filled rocker that feels very much in the vein of one of the band's influences, Royal Blood. It's definitely one that should translate favorably to the concert stage, with muscular riffage and chaotic drumming commanding your attention. Get a listen to the track below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

As stated, "The Middle" is the group's second single, following on the heels of "As the Sun Sets" which arrived back in July. The two tracks serve up a promising start for the duo, with Once Bit Never Bored now on the album release schedule for Nov. 4 via C3 Records. While a track listing has yet to be announced, the group did drop the artwork for the album that can be viewed below. Pre-orders and pre-saves are being taken here.

Taipei Houston, Once Bit Never Bored Album Artwork

Taipei Houston, 'Once Bit Never Bored' album artwork. C3 Records loading...

“To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect. We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges," stated the duo. "Technology grips the world more and more, politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster. This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience, and how we can try to escape those feelings - even for a second.”

Check out the Carina Giastris-directed video for "The Middle" below.

Taipei Houston, "The Middle"

Taipei Houston Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 13 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North

Sept. 14 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

Sept. 16 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 17 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock 2022

Oct. 9 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits

Oct. 16 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits