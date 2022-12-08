We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.

There's a certain electric feeling in rock and metal that has been a bit lacking over the past decade. It's natural for styles of music to ebb and flow and there is always the promise of some kids pooling together increasingly dynamic influences to put new twists on music in ways the world had never previously conceived.

Quite lot of the genre-mashing happening lately has been less cut/paste with styles and we're hearing reinventions of styles and the merging of some that are decades apart.

It's all a very positive sign that heavy music is in a prime position with a new underground bubbling beneath a mainstream surge that rock and metal haven't experienced in a long time.

Below, you'll find only the best debut albums from true newcomers.

Honorable Mentions

We see you, veteran artists forming new bands!

However, we really wanted to reserve this space just for true newcomers and help the support the next generation of heavy music. You released killer albums with the ventures too, so that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Check all of those out once you're done flipping through all the new new bands!

Honorable Mentions: Veteran Artists With Debut Albums From New Bands/Projects

Corpsegrinder, On Wings of Carnage

Solo album from Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher)

Dream Widow, March of the Insane

Dave Grohl's extreme metal album to coincide with the Foo Fighters' horror movie, Studio 666)

Ibaraki, Rashomon

The long-promised black metal album from Trivium's Matt Heafy, with some help from Emperor legend Ihsahn)

L.S. Dunes, Past Lives

Post-hardcore band featuring Circa Survive/Saosin vocalist Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, Coheed and Cambria guitarist Travis Stever and Thursday's Tim Payne (bass) and Tucker Rule (drums)

Morbikon, Ov Mournful Twilight

Black metal band featuring Municipal Waste's Landphil and Dave Witte, as well as Finntroll/...And Oceans vocalist Vreth)

The Halo Effect, Days of the Lost

Melodic death metal band featuring five former members of In Flames, though vocalist Mikael Stanne is most prominently known as Dark Tranquillity's longtime frontman)

The Smile, A Light for Attracting Attention

Post-punk trio featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner)