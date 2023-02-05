Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Performance + Best Alternative Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

It was a banner night for Wet Leg, who won both alt-rock categories.  They took home the for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance Grammys.

The awards were announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.

For Best Alternative Music Performance, Wet Leg beat out Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + the Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs with their song "Chaise Longue."

In the Best Alternative Music Album, their self-titled release bested albums from Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Bjork and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Accepting for the group, singer Rhian Teasdale seemed a little surprised, commenting, “Thanks so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know, but here we are. This year has been so surprising. Such a little English band being such a surprise and being on the road we couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"
  • Big Thief, "Certainty"
  • Florence + the Machine, "King"
  • Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Arcade Fire, We
  • Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Bjork, Fossora
  • Wet Leg, Wet Leg
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

Head to the Grammys website for information on how to watch the events.

