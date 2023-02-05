Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Performance + Best Alternative Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

It was a banner night for Wet Leg, who won both alt-rock categories. They took home the for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance Grammys.

The awards were announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.

For Best Alternative Music Performance, Wet Leg beat out Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + the Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs with their song "Chaise Longue."

In the Best Alternative Music Album, their self-titled release bested albums from Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Bjork and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Accepting for the group, singer Rhian Teasdale seemed a little surprised, commenting, “Thanks so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know, but here we are. This year has been so surprising. Such a little English band being such a surprise and being on the road we couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"

Big Thief, "Certainty"

Florence + the Machine, "King"

Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, We

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Bjork, Fossora

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

