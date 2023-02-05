Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Performance + Best Alternative Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
It was a banner night for Wet Leg, who won both alt-rock categories. They took home the for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance Grammys.
The awards were announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
For Best Alternative Music Performance, Wet Leg beat out Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + the Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs with their song "Chaise Longue."
In the Best Alternative Music Album, their self-titled release bested albums from Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Bjork and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Accepting for the group, singer Rhian Teasdale seemed a little surprised, commenting, “Thanks so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know, but here we are. This year has been so surprising. Such a little English band being such a surprise and being on the road we couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"
- Big Thief, "Certainty"
- Florence + the Machine, "King"
- Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arcade Fire, We
- Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Bjork, Fossora
- Wet Leg, Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down
