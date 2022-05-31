This year's BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California is in the books with a number of big name performances as well as sets from some enticing newcomers, namely three bands which all feature various sons of Metallica members — Bastardane, OTTTO and Taipei Houston.

The eclectic festival brought plenty of non-rock/metal acts to the stage with three days of wide-ranging music that appeals to fans of all sorts, but we had our eyes fixed on the most rockin' acts of the weekend, including Greta Van Fleet, The Black Crowes, Dorothy, Royal & The Serpent and Twenty One Pilots.

You can view photos of each artist further down the page, as well as shots of Pink because we don't like to box ourselves in and her rebellious spirit fits firmly within our loose definition of rock 'n' roll. She's an icon — what can we say?

Metallica's set spanned cuts from seven different albums with one cover ("Whiskey in the Jar") thrown into the mix. It was quite the family affair over the weekend with Bastardane (featuring James Hetfield's son Castor on drums), OTTTO (featuring Rob Trujillo's son Tye on bass) and the duo Taipei Houstin (featuring Lars Ulrich's sons Myles on drums and Layne on bass/vocals).

For future updates on the next BottleRock Festival, keep an eye on the event's website.

Thanks to Donny Evans for photographing the festival. Follow him on Instagram here.