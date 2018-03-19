Thank you for your time and attention to this request. To honor Chester’s birthday, I have decided that 320 Changes Direction will do a call to action via social media.

I’m asking you to promise to learn the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering & the Healthy Habits of Emotional Well-being. At the bottom of this email you will find the signs as well as a link with more informaiton.

ON CHESTER’S BIRTHDAY (3/20) I ask that you post a picture of yourself holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the Five Signs.

Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand and please use #320ChangesDirection.

Because we are the CHANGE in our mental health culture. Every one of us is changing it by sharing your thoughts, offering support, and by simply being aware that we have our mental health to care for.

The passing of my husband cannot be in vain. His passing was a catalyst for opening up dialogue with respect to emotional and mental health. Throughout his life, he saved countless lives with his music and philanthropy. And through his death, he continues to save lives by spotlighting the urgent need for a change in our mental health culture.

It’s up to us to change the way we think of mental health, to acknowledge that everyone has their own mental health to care for, and to end stigma and shame when we need to seek help for it.

I’ve included a message that you can copy & paste to your twitter account and/ or any other social media platforms you choose.

Thank you again.

Sincerely,

Talinda Bennington

Founder 320 Changes Direction

To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional suffering. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves

https://www.changedirection.org/320-changes-direction/

#320ChangesDirection