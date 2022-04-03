Taylor Hawkins was honored in a special tribute during the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The drummer, who died last Friday (March 25), was up for several nominations this year with the Foo Fighters — Best Rock Performance with "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song with "Waiting on a War" and Best Rock Album with their 2021 effort Medicine at Midnight. Foo Fighters won all three awards at this year's ceremony. They've now won 15 Grammy awards during their career so far.

The Grammy Awards broadcast an "In Memoriam" segment each year during the special, which serves to remember all those who were lost from the music world. However, when certain artists die, especially those whose death had a very large impact, they are honored individually. After Eddie Van Halen died in October of 2020, the 2021 Grammy Awards included a brief tribute specifically for him, which featured a spotlight on one of his Frankenstrat guitars on the stage as a clip of "Eruption" played in the background.

During the 2022 event, Host Trevor Noah allowed for a moment of silence before showing footage of Hawkins throughout the years set to the sound of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." You can watch the video below.

In addition to three Grammy nominations for 2022, Hawkins and the Foo Fighters have achieved a lot in the last couple of years. Medicine at Midnight, their tenth studio album, came out in February of 2021, and a few months later they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, the band released their horror-comedy film Studio 666, which was based on the paranormal encounters they experienced while recording Medicine at Midnight in a house in Encino, Calif.

They had several performances scheduled for 2022 as well, but announced last week that all of their upcoming dates have been canceled as a result of the loss.

Since the Grammys aired in 2021, we've lost a great deal of talent, including founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, The Rolling Stones' longtime drummer Charlie Watts, ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, Metal Church's Mike Howe, Screaming Trees' Mark Lanegan, former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger, Meat Loaf and more.

Rest in peace to all those that we've lost.