Taylor Hawkins + Matt Cameron Form Band, Release First Two Songs

We've witnessed the formation of quite a few supergroups throughout the year, as there aren't many better things for musicians to do when unable to tour and confined to their homes. Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron have now formed a band and released their first two songs.

The project, called Nighttime Boogie Association, was formed by the two drummers as a result of their collaborative efforts for the 2019 "I Am the Highway" tribute concert to the late Chris Cornell.

“He’s in my top 10 all-time drummers. He’s a fucking legend,” Hawkins told Rolling Stone of Cameron. “[Dave] Grohl and me will both sit there and go, ‘He is the Neil Peart of our generation.’ He is that guy who does shit where you’re like, ‘There’s no way I could ever do that.’ He’s so precise, yet still such a rock drummer. It’s hard to do that. I just wanna gush on Matt for awhile.”

Ironically, though, one of the songs — "Long in the Tooth" — doesn't feature live drumming at all.

"We’re two drummers in arguably two of the bigger rock bands on the planet right now, and we’re not gonna have real drums on it. That’s kinda rad," Hawkins explained of the song. He provided the vocals for it.

The second track, "The Path We're On," features Cameron playing both the drums and guitar, with additional guitar assistance from Melvins' frontman Buzz Osbourne and guitarist Steven McDonald.

“Matt is a fucking great guitar player, too. As a musician, I fucking hate him. He’s so good,” Hawkins further added of his praise for Cameron.

“Taylor has a better voice than I do,” Cameron reciprocated.

Listen to "Long in the Tooth" and "The Path We're On" below.

The pair plan to work on more music together and have been trading demoes with one another, but have no concrete plans in terms of timeline of release. They insist the project is solely for fun.

Nighttime Boogie Association - "The Path We're On"