In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 11, 2018:

- The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has posted an emotional tribute to the late Chris Cornell, reflecting back a year to when her band was on tour with Soundgarden. She recalled spending time with Cornell during the day, then the vocalist dedicating one of her favorite songs, the rarely performed "By Crooked Steps," during a show in Indianapolis. The show was also notable as the band watched from the side of the stage with their longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who also recently passed away (he died in a motorcycle accident). Check out the tribute here.

- The track listing for Mike Shinoda's upcoming Post Traumatic has been revealed, with a number of special guests set to join Shinoda on the very personal album. Deftones' Chino Moreno and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly turn up on a song called "Liftoff," while fans have already heard Blackbear on "About You." K. Flay turns up on "Make It Up as I Go" and Grandson appears on "Running From My Shadow." The 16-song disc is due June 15.

- Foo Fighters recently dropped by the Ellen daytime talk show and performed their current single, "The Line." Take a look here.

- Sevendust's All I See Is War album drops today, but we're also getting a new video to check out. Take a look at the performance-based clip for the chugging rocker "Medicated" right here.

- Northlane have unveiled their new video for "Hearthmachine," with a supernatural element running through the conceptual clip. Time will fly as you watch the video here. The song comes from their current album, Mesmer.

- Progressive metal outfit Skyharbor have nailed down a Sept. 7 street date for their upcoming album, Sunshine Dust, and the band is giving fans a taste of new music today. Take a listen to the new song "Dim" right here. Physical and digital pre-orders for the album are now available.

- Graveyard are back with another new video. Watch the clip for "The Fox" right here and look for the song appearing on their Peace album, due May 25.

- Atlanta rockers Halcyon Way have just signed a worldwide record deal with Agonia Records. The band is currently working on a new album, with plans to release the still-untitled disc in August.

- Get to know Black Coffee. The Ohio-based upstarts showcase a bit of their range, starting off with a stripped back opening before kicking in with hook-filled heaviness on the new song "I Barely Know Her." Watch here. The song is featured on their recently released debut disc, Take One.