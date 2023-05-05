Ted Nugent Show Canceled Over Transphobic Comments

A Ted Nugent show that was set to take place in Alabama this summer has been canceled over the musician's recent transphobic comments.

The concert was set to take place July 18 at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama as part of the musician's Adios, Mofo tour. However, according to Blabbermouth, people commented on the venue's social media posts about the show in protest of it, but the posts have since been deleted.

Furthermore, an LGBT bar in Birmingham named Al's on 7th issued a statement on their own social media, asserting that they would no longer buy beer from Avondale because of the scheduled Nugent show.

"Al's will no longer purchase any beer from Avondale Brewing Company nor Good People Brewing Company," the post read. "Avondale will be hosting a Ted Nugent concert in July. Nugent has recently made serious transphobic comments."

Mark Cummings, the owner of Al's on 7th, told Tread, "It's hurtful that these businesses would do this. If they're going to allow someone who speaks so openly against our community, then I can't financially support them and allow my customers to purchase their products."

Following the outrage, Avondale Brewing Company wrote a statement on their Instagram story yesterday (May 4), saying, "We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18."

Nugent has made several anti-trans comments on social media over the last few weeks. In one particular tweet, he wrote, "There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib."

One of his tweets also referenced Bud Light's recent campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. He shared a link to a YouTube video titled "Bud Light vs. Tank." Kid Rock also posted in protest of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch when he uploaded a video shooting a couple of cases of the beer.

