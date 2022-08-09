Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Found Dead, Son Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Teenage Head guitarist and co-founder Gord Lewis was found dead over the weekend, as confirmed by the Toronto Sun, and the rocker's 41-year-old son Jonathan Lewis has since been charged with second-degree murder.

According to The Spectator, several media outlets started receiving messages from two separate email accounts under the name Jonathan Lewis the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6. One of them, which was sent the following morning, read, "Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.” As a result, a staff member from The Spectator called 911, and the police conducted a wellness check on the musician.

Lewis' body was found Sunday, Aug. 7 in his apartment in Hamilton, Ontario with "injuries consistent with foul play, and the case was deemed a homicide," as per the report. The police had initially been unable to identify the body because of the stage of decomposition, so it's unclear exactly when he died, though police believe it happened about two or three days prior to him being discovered.

The Toronto Sun confirmed that the victim was Lewis earlier today, and his son has been charged with second-degree murder, which, according to Cornell Law School, means that it was intended, but not premeditated.

The guitarist helped form the Canadian punk band in 1975 with Frankie Venom, Steve Mahon and Nick Stipanitz. They witnessed a wave of success in their home country during the '80s, particularly with the hits "Let's Shake" and "Somethin' on My Mind." Though Venom died in 2008, the band was still active with a new singer and had a show scheduled for this September. Setlist.fm notes that their last performances took place in late 2019.

“I have lost my brother in a senseless and tragic way. We all have lost a great, great man and a musical genius of our time. Please remember him, always, onstage doing what he loved. God please, rest his soul," Teenage Head road manager Rob Gronfors told the Toronto Sun.

See some more tributes to the late rocker on social media below. We send our condolences to Lewis' loved ones. Rest in peace.