Tesla Announce Summer + Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

Rock icons Tesla have just announced their 'Let's Get Real!' North American tour, a 29-date run that finds the band occasionally sharing the bill with other notable acts, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx and Kid Rock, with a couple of festival appearances along the way as well.

"We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again. There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people," began guitarist Frank Hannon.

He continued, "Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!"

The 'Let's Get Real!' tour begins in the first week of August and Tesla will remain on the road throughout much of that month, enjoying a three week break before heading back out in mid-September. There's only three dates on the book for October and the band's trek will conclude with seven stops in November, most of which are with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

See the complete list of tour dates directly below and for tickets, head here.

Tesla, 2021 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 05 – Grants Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 06 – Grand Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 09 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 11 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 12 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 14 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage

Aug. 15 – Mt Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort * w/ Kid Rock

Aug. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair * w/ Styx

Aug. 20 – Island Lake, Ill. @ Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Aug. 24 – Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 25 – Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 16 – Roanoke, Va. @ Dr Pepper Park

Sept. 17 – Ocean City, Md. @ O.C. Bike Fest

Sept. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 27 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 01 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 16 – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Monsters on the Mountain Festival

Oct. 25-30 — Quintana Roo, Mexico @ The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Nov. 05 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 06 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 09 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 13 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 19 – Bossier City La. @ Century Link Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 20 – Tupelo Mo. @ BancorpSouth Arena * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd