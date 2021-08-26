Tesla Urge an End to Division on Raw + Rockin’ New Song ‘Cold Blue Steel’

Veteran rockers Tesla have partnered with Loudwire to premiere the music video for "Cold Blue Steel," the band's first new song since releasing Shock, their eighth studio album, in 2019.

"Cold Blue Steel" opens with some guitar scratching and a bottom-heavy bass slide, right into a swinging, screaming blues lick, which gives this single a punchy momentum and all within just a few seconds.

Here, Tesla straddle a modern rock sound and the hard-grooving arena power and searing twin guitar attack that made them stars in the mid-to-late '80s, making "Cold Blue Steel" a promising start as work on a new record continues.

Says founding guitarist Frank Hannon of the new song, "'Cold Blue Steel' is influenced by current events of the world, just like our debut single 'Modern Day Cowboy' (1986) and touches on the subject fairly and open-minded by asking, 'What’s to blame?' when it comes to violence in the world."

“More importantly," he continued, "the recording and production of the song and video are kept raw and real, just the way Tesla fans want to see and hear us. We are survivors and have been rocking for 35-plus years!"

The video, directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon, can be viewed below. To stream and/or download the new track, head here.

Catch Tesla on the road on the U.S. and in Mexico at the tour dates seen toward the bottom of the page.

Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Lyrics

I can’t believe all this bullshit today

Too many lives being taken away

Sick and unhappy behind a smile

Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile What’s to blame? Lets get real

Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel

Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true

That ain’t no good for me or you Without compassion solutions are sought

Makin’ decisions like they’ve been store bought

Evil intentions refuse to respect

Pullin’ the trigger to serve and protect What’s to blame? Lets get real

Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel

Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true

That ain’t no good for me or you For me or you

Everybody, its down to me or you

Lets get real, cold blue steel

Lets get real, cold blue steel

What’s to blame, cold blue steel

Let’s get Real! Y'all politicians be it left or right

Meet in the middle and give up the fight

You’ve been elected to find common ground

So we the people feel safe and sound What’s to blame? Lets get real

Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel

Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true

That ain’t no good for me or you

Just Like Ronnie I do agree

Why don’t we dump ‘em to the bottom of the sea

Whats to blame? Lets get real

Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel

Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Music Video

Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Single Art

Tesla — 2021 U.S. + Mexico Tour Dates

Sept. 16 – Roanoke Va., @ Dr. Pepper Park

Sept. 17 – Ocean City, Md. @ O.C. Bike Fest

Sept. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach, N.H @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 27 – Morrison, Colo. @ @Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 01 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 15 – Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

Oct. 16 – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Monsters on the Mountain Festival)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 30 — Quintana Roo, Mexico @ The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Nov. 05 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 06 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 09 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 11 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Nov. 13 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 16 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Nov. 17 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Nov. 19 – Bossier City, La. @ Century Link Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 20 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd