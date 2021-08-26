Tesla Urge an End to Division on Raw + Rockin’ New Song ‘Cold Blue Steel’
Veteran rockers Tesla have partnered with Loudwire to premiere the music video for "Cold Blue Steel," the band's first new song since releasing Shock, their eighth studio album, in 2019.
"Cold Blue Steel" opens with some guitar scratching and a bottom-heavy bass slide, right into a swinging, screaming blues lick, which gives this single a punchy momentum and all within just a few seconds.
Here, Tesla straddle a modern rock sound and the hard-grooving arena power and searing twin guitar attack that made them stars in the mid-to-late '80s, making "Cold Blue Steel" a promising start as work on a new record continues.
Says founding guitarist Frank Hannon of the new song, "'Cold Blue Steel' is influenced by current events of the world, just like our debut single 'Modern Day Cowboy' (1986) and touches on the subject fairly and open-minded by asking, 'What’s to blame?' when it comes to violence in the world."
“More importantly," he continued, "the recording and production of the song and video are kept raw and real, just the way Tesla fans want to see and hear us. We are survivors and have been rocking for 35-plus years!"
The video, directed by Brandon Gullion and produced by Hannon, can be viewed below. To stream and/or download the new track, head here.
Catch Tesla on the road on the U.S. and in Mexico at the tour dates seen toward the bottom of the page.
Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Lyrics
I can’t believe all this bullshit today
Too many lives being taken away
Sick and unhappy behind a smile
Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile
What’s to blame? Lets get real
Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel
Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true
That ain’t no good for me or you
Without compassion solutions are sought
Makin’ decisions like they’ve been store bought
Evil intentions refuse to respect
Pullin’ the trigger to serve and protect
What’s to blame? Lets get real
Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel
Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true
That ain’t no good for me or you
For me or you
Everybody, its down to me or you
Lets get real, cold blue steel
Lets get real, cold blue steel
What’s to blame, cold blue steel
Let’s get Real!
Y'all politicians be it left or right
Meet in the middle and give up the fight
You’ve been elected to find common ground
So we the people feel safe and sound
What’s to blame? Lets get real
Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel
Nobody Wins such a shame it’s true
That ain’t no good for me or you
Just Like Ronnie I do agree
Why don’t we dump ‘em to the bottom of the sea
Whats to blame? Lets get real
Some find the answer in Cold Blue Steel
Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Music Video
Tesla, "Cold Blue Steel" Single Art
Tesla — 2021 U.S. + Mexico Tour Dates
Sept. 16 – Roanoke Va., @ Dr. Pepper Park
Sept. 17 – Ocean City, Md. @ O.C. Bike Fest
Sept. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach, N.H @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sept. 27 – Morrison, Colo. @ @Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Oct. 01 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Oct. 15 – Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
Oct. 16 – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Monsters on the Mountain Festival)
Oct. 25 – Oct. 30 — Quintana Roo, Mexico @ The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
Nov. 05 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 06 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 09 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 11 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Nov. 13 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 16 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Nov. 17 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen
Nov. 19 – Bossier City, La. @ Century Link Center * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 20 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
