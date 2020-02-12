We've seen pop and alt-rock star Billie Eilish share her love for heavier music and as it turns out there's a lot of respect for Eilish in the rock and metal world too. The latest to profess his appreciation is Testament's Alex Skolnick, who shared his thoughts on the Scars & Guitars podcast.

While you might not think the teen star would be at the top of the thrash titan's radar, he explained (as transcribed by Metal Sucks), “I got to be honest, she’s singing for real, Some of her live television appearances have been really good."

Skolnick continued, "And her brother [Finneas] is a really great musician. He plays keyboards, guitar ... I respect what she’s doing."

The guitarist even went so far as to suggest a possible team up. “I know it would probably be an odd fit, but she’s one of the few I would probably say ‘yes’ to [a collaboration]," said Skolnick, adding, "There’s plenty of who I would absolutely not work with.” Hear more of the chat in the player below.

But before thinking ahead to the future, Testament have something more pressing on the horizon. The band recently announced an April 3 street date for their 12-track record, Titans of Creation.

"Musically, it's a lot more thrash, I think, and more old school," guitarist Eric Peterson said of the album last year at a Hellfest press conference. "I don't wanna say Mercyful Fate, but that kind of guitar harmonies and stuff like that," he previewed, "And lyrically, it's probably a little bit more storytelling, kind of evil shit, I guess. The label told us to write something evil."

They also started promotion of the effort by releasing the new song "Night of the Witch," which can be heard below. The band is currently on tour in Europe, with North American dates to follow this spring. Keep up with their touring here.

Testament's Alex Skolnick on the Stars & Guitars Podcast

Testament, "Night of the Witch"