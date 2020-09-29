Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has never been one to entirely conceal his displeasure in President Donald Trump. Now, the rocker has harvested those feelings in "Trump Sucks," an original rap song he composed and performed.

The musical style's a change of pace for the guitarist more accustomed to shredding thrash metal or playing jazz. On "Trump Sucks," Skolnick's rhythmic criticism of the president rides a beat that contains elements of funk. Lyrically, the song touches on multiple points of concern regarding the Trump administration.

The subject matter itself is somewhat familiar territory for the guitarist who frequently uses social media to voice his opinion about politics and other topics. Earlier this year, Skolnick shared a pointed message for anti-maskers who refuse to don helpful face coverings amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But it was the coming election that ignited the Testament member's creativity this past weekend. The musician composed, recorded and filmed a video for "Trump Sucks" in the span of a few hours on Sunday (Sept. 27). The hip-hop protest song was the result of Trump supporters' responses to Skolnick's exhortations to vote this Nov. 3 in a post where the guitarist said it's "more urgent than ever [that] we vote out" the president.

"You know, the other day I did a social media post, it was about voter turnout," Skolnick says at the top of the clip shared on Monday (Sept. 28). "[I was] expressing how I feel — politely. You MAGA people were so responsive you inspired me to write this song; this is dedicated to you."

Read the lyrics to "Trump Sucks" and watch's Skolnick's video performance below.

We got a bad situation all across the nation

The White House is under occupation

And liberation from this administration

Is needed right now, no time for vacation

No regulation for clean air and water

He got to office and installed his own daughter

She serves no purpose except for appearance

Initially denied a security clearance

Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet

Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat

Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket

Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket

I haven't even mentioned Betsy DeVos

Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost

Abomination, an epic fail

Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail Trump sucks

I'm not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's like a game show clown He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act

Breakin' them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause

Sycophants and cronies keep him in power

Pissing on our norms like a golden shower

A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter

An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter

You may be someone that we cannot sway

But for me, there's only one thing left to say Trump sucks

He is not your friend

Trump sucks

I guess I gotta say it again

Trump sucks

And this could be America's end

Trump sucks He's gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest

Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West

When the polls close and the people choose

He's gonna claim 'voter fraud' or say 'It's all fake news!'

You like this guy? Because he's rich?

Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a 'whiny little bitch'

Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy

Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci

So what'll we do? No time to sit and gloat

Call you friends and family, everybody's gotta vote Trump sucks

We're not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's trying to bring our democracy down

Trump sucks

Just like the mob, it's a family of crown

Trump sucks

Let's say it one more time

Trump sucks

Alex Skolnick, "Trump Sucks"