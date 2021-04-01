Tetrarch Deliver Pummeling New Song ‘Negative Noise’

Tetrarch are not messing around, bringing the heavy with full force on their latest song "Negative Noise" in advance of their upcoming album Unstable.

This latest track, following on the heels of "I'm Not Right" and "You Never Listen," keeps a breathless pace and pure ferocity, letting up only occasionally for a more melodic delivery from vocalist Josh Fore. It's a fierce song that embodies the angst of negativity often forced upon us by others.

The singer says of the track, "'Negative Noise' is one of the heaviest songs on the new record. It mixes big riffs with thick bass, extreme drums and some of the most intense screams I’ve ever done. One of the highlights of the song is Diamond’s guitar solo that she absolutely killed and I know will turn so many people's heads."

As stated, "Negative Noise" features on Tetrarch's upcoming album Unstable. Guitarist Diamond Rowe says of the forthcoming record, “The album has an overall theme of self-reflection and really looking at the relationships or parts of yourself/your life that you don’t like and getting out of those situations. It’s an angsty record. Musically, we were not timid in showing that we refuse to be boxed in as artists, and I think we really came out swinging with showing the world the type of band that we want to be. Freak did great for us and showed us that the music we were making was something that people wanted to hear, and that gave us the confidence to write and record this beast of an album.”

Look for Unstable arriving April 30 via Napalm Records and place your pre-orders here.

Tetrarch, "Negative Noise"

Tetrarch, Unstable Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

1) I’m Not Right

2) Negative Noise

3) Unstable

4) You Never Listen

5) Sick of You

6) Take a Look Inside

7) Stitch Me Up

8) Addicted

9) Pushed Down

10) Trust Me