Earlier this summer, we gave you a list of 10 up-and-coming bands to check out. One of the featured groups was Tetrarch, and they've just signed a lucrative deal with Napalm Records today (Aug. 12).

We're not gonna say we told you so. But, if you haven't started paying attention to them yet, maybe now is the time. Their new single "I'm Not Right" from their upcoming sophomore album Unstable has garnered over a million views this summer, which is inarguably notable for a previously-unsigned rising band.

Check out the video below.

“None of us in Tetrarch have ever been shy about the goals that we have for this band. Therefore, it is no secret that since the beginning we have always made our goal to become one of the biggest modern metal bands of this generation," guitarist Diamond Rowe said in a press release.

"We are extremely excited to have found a partner for this journey with Napalm Records, and it is very apparent that they believe in us to the same degree. They are ready and willing to work with us however necessary to take Tetrarch to the top. We look forward to continuing this ride with them.”

Tetrarch - "I'm Not Right"

