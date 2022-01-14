The Black Dahlia Murder Song Played as Entry Music for NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

In the world of professional sports and live entertainment, entrance music is a big deal and, last night (Jan. 13), the NHL's Detroit Red Wings walked out with "On Stirring Seas of Salted Blood" by The Black Dahlia Murder blasting through the arena as they prepared to face off against the Winnipeg Jets.

Although the band's members now reside scattered across the country, The Black Dahlia Murder once called Detroit, Michigan home and Carrie Heisler, lighting director at Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Red Wings, hasn't forgotten and took the opportunity to play the standout song off 2011's Ritual.

Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Red Wings, has a capacity of over 19,000 for NHL games, and even though the game wasn't sold out, it still means that quite a lot of people were subjected to 30 seconds of top-tier death metal at high volume. It's a perfect fit for a hockey game since the sport is sort of like a mosh pit on ice... only with sticks, a puck, scoring, wins, losses and even encouraged fighting rather than some friendly, violent fun as Exodus once put it.

Watch the video clip, which first appeared on Heisler's Instagram page and was later re-shared by Metal Blade Records founder and CEO Brian Slagel and The Black Dahlia Murder.

Unfortunately, the track wasn't enough to lift the Red Wings to victory as they dropped the tilt 0-3.

Last year, The Black Dahlia Murder finally got out on the road in support of their 2020 album, Verminous, and they're staring down another North American tour later this year with headliners Parkway Drive as well as special guests Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns. The run stretches from May 8 through June 5 and a complete list of dates can be viewed here.

The Black Dahlia Murder, "On Stirring Seas of Salted Blood"