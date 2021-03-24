The Bronx Rev Up New Song ‘White Shadow,’ Announce ‘Bronx VI’ Album

The Bronx know how to make an introduction, revealing that their latest album, Bronx VI, will arrive later this year bolstered by the just released fiery new single "White Shadow."

The high energy track races along furiously with a passionate vocal from Matt Caughthran and feverish riffs from Joby Ford and it's the type of song that demands you stand up and take notice. Caughthran says of the track, “[It's] a song about spiraling. Wild eyed Guitars, drums and bass mixed with a high speed chase and a frantic mind unraveling. CLASSIC FUCKING BRONX.” Take a listen in the player provided below.

The Bronx, "White Shadow"

"White Shadow" literally kicks off the new Bronx VI album as its opening cut, setting the tone for a record that actually is more diverse in sound that some of their previous releases.

“I’m excited,” says Ford. “From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places. The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” adds singer Matt Caughthran, “and we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. Brad [Magers] and Ken [Home] are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

The new album finds the band paired with producer Joe Baressi, working out of his House of Compression Studio in Pasadena, California. “We’d been talking about doing a record together since 2005, and it finally aligned schedule wise,” explains Ford. Caughthran adds, “He was just the perfect guy for this record. We went in feeling really good about all the songs, and we just needed someone to make them sound fucking badass and take it to the next level. That was definitely Joe.”

Bronx VI is due Aug. 27 via Cooking Vinyl and pre-orders are available here. Each of the 11 songs will also be available as individual limited-edition 7" singles featuring unique artwork from a hand-picked group of artists. Fans can purchase them individually or via the "Mirror Press" series as a limited edition box set. Get more info here.

The Bronx, Bronx VI Artwork + Track Listing

Cooking Vinyl

White Shadow

Superbloom

Watering The Well

Curb Feelers

Peace Pipe

High Five

Mexican Summer

New Lows

Breaking News

Jack of All Trades

Participation Trophy

The Bronx, Mirror Press Box

Cooking Vinyl