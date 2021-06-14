In 2017, seasoned punk bands Dropkick Murphys and Rancid got together on the inaugural From Boston to Berkeley Tour across North America. Four years later, both acts will return for the anticipated Boston to Berkeley II Tour that covers the United States later this summer and fall.

The 2021 trek, originally scheduled to launch last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a temporary halt to most major touring, kicks off on Aug. 10 in Minnesota. It then spends two full months entertaining audiences from coast to coast before winding down in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

"Can't wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again," Dropkick Murphys' vocalist Ken Casey said in a press release. "This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm."

Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong added, "Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"

During the tour, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will switch off on which band performs last each night. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) starting at 10AM local time in most markets. Visit dropkickmurphys.com or rancidrancid.com for additional details and to purchase tickets.

Dropkick Murphys + Rancid 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 10 – Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders

Aug. 13 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Lincoln on the Streets

Aug. 14 – Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

Aug. 15 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Outside

Aug. 17 – Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park

Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Smale Park

Aug. 20 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors

Aug. 22 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Aug. 25 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live

Aug. 27 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Aug. 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Music Center

Sept. 1 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford H.C. Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *

Sept. 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Civic Center +

Sept. 27 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street

Sept. 28 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust Theatre

Sept. 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo

Oct. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Oct. 2 – Sandy, Utah @ U of U Health Plaza

Oct. 4 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Oct. 5 – Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 7 – Palo Alto, Calif. @ Frost Amphitheater

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *

Oct. 9 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds

Oct. 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park San Diego

Oct. 12 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotels Theater

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine

* Festival date

+ without The Bronx, opener TBA

Dropkick Murphys + Rancid, Boston to Berkeley II Tour Announcement Video