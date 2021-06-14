Dropkick Murphys + Rancid Reveal ‘Boston to Berkeley II’ Joint 2021 U.S. Tour
In 2017, seasoned punk bands Dropkick Murphys and Rancid got together on the inaugural From Boston to Berkeley Tour across North America. Four years later, both acts will return for the anticipated Boston to Berkeley II Tour that covers the United States later this summer and fall.
The 2021 trek, originally scheduled to launch last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a temporary halt to most major touring, kicks off on Aug. 10 in Minnesota. It then spends two full months entertaining audiences from coast to coast before winding down in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.
"Can't wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again," Dropkick Murphys' vocalist Ken Casey said in a press release. "This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm."
Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong added, "Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"
During the tour, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will switch off on which band performs last each night. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) starting at 10AM local time in most markets. Visit dropkickmurphys.com or rancidrancid.com for additional details and to purchase tickets.
Dropkick Murphys + Rancid 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 10 – Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders
Aug. 13 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Lincoln on the Streets
Aug. 14 – Wichita, Kan. @ Wave
Aug. 15 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Outside
Aug. 17 – Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park
Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Smale Park
Aug. 20 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Aug. 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors
Aug. 22 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Aug. 25 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
Aug. 27 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Aug. 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Music Center
Sept. 1 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford H.C. Amphitheater
Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *
Sept. 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater +
Sept. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Civic Center +
Sept. 27 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street
Sept. 28 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust Theatre
Sept. 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo
Oct. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Oct. 2 – Sandy, Utah @ U of U Health Plaza
Oct. 4 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Oct. 5 – Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Oct. 7 – Palo Alto, Calif. @ Frost Amphitheater
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *
Oct. 9 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds
Oct. 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park San Diego
Oct. 12 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotels Theater
Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine
* Festival date
+ without The Bronx, opener TBA