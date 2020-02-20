The tours continue to roll out and if punk is your thing, you can't miss Dropkick Murphys and Rancid teaming up for the 2020 "Boston to Berkeley II" co-headline tour.

The tour will include special guests Gerry Cinnamon (on select dates) and Jesse Ahern as support acts. And, each night will culminate with the two headline acts onstage together, performing a joint encore.

Dropkick Murphys’ founder Ken Casey said, “We’re excited to team up with our old friends Rancid again for the second edition of the Boston To Berkeley tour! And we’ll be joined by Glasgow, Scotland superstar Gerry Cinnamon – on his first U.S. tour!”

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen said, "Looking forward to getting out with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley tour in May. Gerry Cinnamon from Glasgow will be joining us for his first ever U.S. tour! This is one you won’t wanna miss."

Tickets for the run are on sale now. Check out a trailer for the tour below along with a listing of all the dates. Visit Dropkick Murphys' and/or Rancid's website for ticketing info.

The Dropkick Murphys / Rancid "Boston To Berkeley II" Tour



May 3 - Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter +

May 4 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

May 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium *

May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville +

May 10 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center *

May 11 - Austin, Texas @ The Lawn at the Long Center *

May 12 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *

May 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory *

May 15 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs *

May 16 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s *

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival +

May 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The DeltaPlex Arena

May 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

May 21 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

May 22 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell (on sale Feb. 21 @ 10am ET)

May 23 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

May 24 - Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark

+ Festival date (no Gerry Cinnamon or Jesse Ahearn)

* With Gerry Cinnamon