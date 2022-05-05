10 Songs Inspired by Classism + Inequality as Chosen by Redlight King

Redlight King are back on the scene, aiming to uplift with a song that truly speaks to the human spirit with their new track "In Our Blood." As the song identifies with breaking down the generational cycles of classism and inequality, we reached out to Redlight King frontman Mark "Kaz" Kasprzyk to get his input on some of the songs he's been inspired by over the years that also capture this sense of the human spirit overcoming adversity.

The vocalist tells us, “'In Our Blood’ summed up is about heart. It’s about family. It’s about never giving up. The song was first imagined by our guitarist Julian [Tomarin], who laid down the riff and a killer melody in the hook. It continued to build with a vengeance, so we kicked it into high gear with a four on the floor beat and a traditional rock n’ roll approach to scoring the lyrics."

He adds, "For me, ‘In Our Blood’ captures the human spirit and gives a sense of hope that we can break through the generational cycles of classism set in place to divide us. When I sing the song I think of my family, I think about my grandfather fighting in war, the things they went through, the sacrifices they made and that my parents made as well. I think of my bandmates and the audience we play for. We are all trying to make the best of this journey. We all bleed the same color and we’re all in this together."

Get a closer look and listen to "In Our Blood" below, complete with a video directed by Strati Havartos. The song itself will be out worldwide as of May 6 via AFM Records, with a new album expected to follow by fall or winter of this year.

Redlight King, "In Our Blood"

You can also look for Redlight King playing Welcome to Rockville on May 19, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival the weekend of Sept. 8-11 and the Louder Than Life festival on Sept. 24. Stay up to date on all their activities via their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Now head below, as Kaz serves up his list of songs dealing with classism and inequality that inspired the themes while writing "In Our Blood."