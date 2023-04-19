Flogging Molly have announced a summer 2023 tour of North America with support from The Bronx that kicks off this August.

The Celtic punk mainstays in Flogging Molly, who released the album Anthem last year, will also play the Alaska State Fair (Aug. 25) and Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival (Sept. 24) as part of the trek. Those two dates don't include The Bronx.

All tickets go on sale this Friday (April 21) at 10 AM local time. The Flogging Molly Summer 2023 VIP Packages go on sale April 19 at 10AM. For more information including full VIP package details, visit floggingmolly.com.

Flogging Molly + The Bronx Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

8/17 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

8/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

8/19 Bozeman, MT The ELM

8/20 Missoula, MT The Wilma

8/22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

8/23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

8/25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair*

8/27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

8/29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/30 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater

9/1 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

9/2 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

9/3 Fresno, CA Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

9/5 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

9/6 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

9/8 Dallas, TX House of Blues

9/9 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/10 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

9/12 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

9/13 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom & Museum

9/15 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

9/16 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

9/19 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

9/20 Boston, MA House of Blues

9/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

9/23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

9/24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*

9/26 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

9/27 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

9/29 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

9/30 Orlando, FL House of Blues

*No The Bronx