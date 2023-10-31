There's something ultimately cool when you see your favorite bands getting shout outs in places you never expected. Such is the case for Flogging Molly, who have acknowledged their recent mention in the horror master Stephen King's latest novel, "Holly."

The band shared the name drop via their social media, noting, "Happy Halloween!!!!! In keeping up with the season, we’d like to acknowledge that the master himself @StephenKing just included us in his latest book 'Holly!'"

So where and how did the band get name dropped? As viewed below, the mention comes on page 350 with the context being one character thinking about their demise and leaving another character specific instructions on how things should be handled. "Olivia left complete instructions with Marie after her last bout with A-fib, right down to the music she wanted played," wrote King, noting, "Flogging Molly's 'If I Ever Leave This World Alive' at the start; 'Spirit in the Sky,' by Norman Greenbaum at the end."

More About Flogging Molly's "If I Ever Leave This World Alive"

Given the context within the book, it appears that the the character of Olivia at least wanted to leave mourners on an upbeat note. The choice of Flogging Molly's "If I Ever Leave This World Alive" is an uplifting choice for certain.

The song from the Celtic punk rockers appeared on their 2002 album Drunken Lullabies. Though not issued as a single, that hasn't kept it from becoming a popular song in the band's catalog. It's the second most streamed song off the band's Drunken Lullabies album behind the title track and on Spotify it is their second most streamed song throughout their history. Take a listen to the track and check out the lyrics below.

Flogging Molly, "If I Ever Leave This World Alive"

Flogging Molly, "If I Ever Leave This World Alive" Lyrics

If I ever leave this world alive

I'll thank for all the things you did in my life

If I ever leave this world alive

I'll come back down and sit beside your feet tonight

Wherever I am, you'll always be

More than just a memory

If I ever leave this world alive

If I ever leave this world alive

I'll take on all the sadness that I left behind

If I ever leave this world alive

The madness that you feel will soon subside

So, in a word, don't shed a tear

I'll be here when it all gets weird

If I ever leave this world alive

So when in doubt, just call my name

Just before you go insane

If I ever leave this world, hey, I may never leave this world

But if I ever leave this world alive

She says I'm okay, I'm alright

Though you have gone from my life

You said that it would

Now everything should be all right

She says I'm okay, I'm alright

Though you have gone from my life

You said that it would

Now everything should be all right