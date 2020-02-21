Flogging Molly Reveal 2020 Salty Dog Cruise Lineup

Flogging Molly will hit the high seas once again this fall. The band just revealed the lineup for the sixth edition of the Salty Dog Cruise, which will set sail from Tampa, Florida on Nov. 5-9, docking in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas before returning back to port.

This year's cruise will feature legendary punk bands Descendents and Bad Religion, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Devil Makes Three, Mongol Horde (featuring Frank Turner), Broilers, Authority Zero, The Bunny Gang, The Cherry Coke$ and Punk Rock Karaoke with more acts still to be announced.

In addition, those attending will get to enjoy professional skaters taking part in half-pipe exhibitions, an artist-hosted casino night, bar experiences in an English pub, a wine bar and a variety of on-shore excursions including a pub crawl, parasailing, paddle boarding, snorkeling, dolphin watching and helicopter, bike and kayak tours.

Cabins for the Salty Dog Cruise are on sale now at this location.

In other Flogging Molly news, the band recently announced their sixth annual St. Patrick's Day festival on March 17 at the Hollywood Palladium. The group also have a number of tour dates surrounding the show. See the stops below.

Flogging Molly 2020 Tour Dates

March 12 – Funner, Calif. @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal *

March 13 – Maricopa, Ariz. @ Harrah’s Ak-Chin *

March 14 – Cabazon, Calif. @ Morongo Casino *

March 15 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort *

March 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium (St. Patrick’s Day Festival) *

June 14 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

* - Mad Caddies and Street Dogs supporting

Clarion Call

Clarion Call