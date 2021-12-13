Flogging Molly Book 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

We may be just hitting the winter months, but it's never too early to start thinking about St. Patrick's Day. In that spirit, it's time to rub your four-leaf clover in hopes that you'll be able to score Flogging Molly tickets for their annual St. Patrick's Day tour that's set for next March.

The band just announced the 14-date run that is highlighted by the group taking over their hometown Hollywood Palladium on the actual St. Patrick's Day (March 17). Russkaja and Vandoliers will be the support acts on all of the upcoming dates.

“Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed,” says singer Dave King. “We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.”

And if the tour wasn't enough celebrating for you, if you've already got your reservation you can join Flogging Molly aboard the recently sold out edition of their Salty Dog Cruise, which sets sail out of Miami on March 28 with special guests the Descendents, the Distillers, Frank Turner, Agent Orange and more.

One other piece of good news is that Flogging Molly are currently working on the follow-up to their 2017 album, Life Is Good, so there could be the possibility of new music when the tour kicks off next March.

Tickets for Flogging Molly's St. Patrick's Day tour will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM local time, though there are pre-sales launching this Tuesday (Dec. 14) at 10AM local time as well. See the tour stops listed below and get ticketing info here.

Flogging Molly 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour

March 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

March 9 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

March 11 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 12 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 13 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 18 - Funner, Calif. @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

March 19 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

March 23 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

March 25 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

March 26 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall

March 28 – April 1 Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise SOLD OUT

Flogging Molly 2022 European Tour

July 18 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima

July 19 - Krakow, Poland @ Kwadarat

July 23 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand Festival

July 25 - Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

July 26 - Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

July 27 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

July 29 - Gijon, Spain @ Tsunami Festival

July 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Barna’n’Roll Festival

Aug. 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

Aug. 3 - Tilburg @ 013

Aug. 11-14 - Rimini, Italy @ Bayfest Festival

Aug. 12 - Rothenburg, Germany @ Taubertal Festival

Aug. 16 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Aug. 17 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Aug. 18 - London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Flogging Molly