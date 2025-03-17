Flogging Molly Share Statement on Singer’s ‘Serious Health Condition’

Flogging Molly have now issued a statement addressing Dave King's "serious health condition" that led to the band's tour cancelation back in early February.

At the time, the band revealed in a statement that King was battling a "very serious health condition" and that both the singer and his bandmate wife Bridget Regan were asking for privacy. That led to the cancellation of all 2025 dates while members of the Flogging Molly band still planned to attend the group's annual Salty Dog Cruise with their fellow bands aboard the ship.

Now Bridget has weighed in with an update detailing the exact nature of King's "health condition" and revealing that he is on the road to recovery.

What Bridget Regan Said About Dave King's Health

Within her posting, Regan revealed that King suffered a brain hemorrhage on January 24. He underwent two surgeries to save his life, spent two weeks in a coma and later had a third surgery in order to aid in his recovery.

Regan shared her thanks to the physicians and medical staff who cared for King and the family and friends who have checked in with well wishes and support over the last few months.

READ MORE: Flogging Molly Get Shoutout in Stephen King Book

Her message, posted to the X social media platform, can be viewed below.

Hi everyone, I've wanted to reach out for some time, but it was necessary to wait until we were safely out of the woods first. On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life. He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery. On February 28th, he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this. His is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again. The road ahead is uncertain, but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future. I'd like to thank Dave's neurosurgeon, Mr. Kieron Sweeney and his amazing team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Thank you. Thank you for saving my husband's life. To all of the nurses and staff in both St. Brigid's and Richmond Wards, thank you. Your extraordinary level of care was also integral to him being where he is today. To friends and family whose support was unwavering throughout this ordeal, a heartfelt thank you. And a special thanks to everyone who sent well wishes and messages of support. Please look after each other and tell your people you love them. Life can change in an instant. Until we meet again, Bridget

The timing of the announcement is a perfect piece of good news as many would normally be celebrating the music of Flogging Molly on St. Patrick's Day.

We at Loudwire send our best to Dave King, Bridget Regan and the extended Flogging Molly family.