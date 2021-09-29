The Devil Wears Prada Release Catchy + Heavy New Song ‘Sacrifice’

The Devil Wears Prada continue to refine their sound on "Sacrifice." The new song from the Mike Hranica-led metalcore mainstays emerged on Wednesday (Sept 29), the same day The Devil Wears Prada head out on an extensive U.S. tour with We Came as Romans.

"Sacrifice," at once both catchy and heavy, is the first fresh material from the band since issuing their ZII EP earlier this year — that effort represented a sonic sequel to TDWP's 2010 EP, Zombie. The group's most recent full-length LP, The Act, arrived in 2019. It's currently unclear if "Sacrifice" will remain a standalone single or eventually be added to an upcoming album.

This fall, TDWP fans across the United States will have a chance to catch the band live in concert on their first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down touring from March 2020. In recent interviews with the outfit, it's clear they're ready to retake the road.

"We've always prided ourselves on being a live band and having that as a part of us," Hranica, The Devil Wears Prada's lead vocalist and occasional rhythm guitarist, told Wall of Sound in May, answering a question that hinted at some artists' use of backing tracks.

"So many bands in the metal scene don't want to play guitar," he responded, "when it's like the coolest thing in the world."

Below, listen to "Sacrifice" and see The Devil Wears Prada's upcoming tour dates.

The Devil Wears Prada, "Sacrifice"

We Came as Romans + The Devil Wears Prada Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA*

Sept. 30 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live*

Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw*

Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre*

Oct. 3 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium*

Oct. 5 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom*

Oct. 6 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa*

Oct. 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger*

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade*

Oct. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum*

Oct. 12 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall*

Oct. 13 — Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall*

Oct. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom*

Oct. 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vinyl*

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 19 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse*

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater*

Oct. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades*

Oct. 23 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre*

Oct. 24 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo*

Oct. 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex*

Oct. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater*

Oct. 29 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater*

Oct. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre*

Oct. 31 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*

Nov. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 3 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum*

Nov. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Nov. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall*

Nov. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoo *

*With Dayseeker, Hollow Front

