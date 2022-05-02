‘The Devil’s Rejects’ Actress Jossara Jinaro Dead at 48

Rob Zombie has often shown his admiration and respect for the actors who have appeared in his films, and that continued this weekend as the director shared a tribute to actress Jossara Jinaro, who many will remember from Zombie's 2005 follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects.

Jinaro played the maid at the hotel who comes upon a horrific scene during a housekeeping shift and is accosted by one of the inhabitants in the room. You can revisit that scene below.

The actress' death was confirmed to have been on April 27, with her husband posting online that she had died after a battle with cancer.

In commenting on Jinaro's death, Zombie stated, "So sad to hear about the death of Jossara Jinaro. As you will remember she played the maid of the Kahiki Palms motel in The Devil’s Rejects. It was a small role but she was terrific. @jossarajinaro later reunited in 2019 with myself, @sherimoonzombieofficial and @choptopmoseley for looping session on 3 From Hell." The musician-turned-director also shared photos taken with the actress.

The Brazilian-born 48-year-old actress had an extensive resume appearing in both film and television, with appearances on such popular television shows as ER, Judging Amy, Southland and Animal Kingdom as well as the soap opera Passions.

According to her husband, a public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. She leaves behind her husband and two children. Our condolences to her family and those who knew and worked with her in both the TV and film industry.

Jossara Jinaro Scene From The Devil's Rejects