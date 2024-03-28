The Exies Announce Reunion Show + Release New Song, ‘For What It’s Worth’

Following his interview on Loudwire Nights Wednesday (March 27), Scott Stevens and the Exies have officially released their latest song, "For What It's Worth." You can hear the new song and read the lyrics below.

The track follows the 2023 release of "Spirits High," which marked the first new music from the Exies in 15 years.

"It was a turning point in my mental stance on my life," Stevens revealed in an announcement about "For What It's Worth."

"I was questioning if the life I have built for myself and my loved ones was 'enough'...ultimately, the process brought me to the realization that it has to be...because I've lived and loved the best that I could up till this point in my life."

Scott Stevens Discussed New Exies Song on Loudwire Nights

During his conversation on Loudwire Nights, Stevens told host Chuck Armstrong about the song, "I remember I was watching television upstairs and I was on the couch and I grabbed the acoustic, I strummed the chorus and I started to sing the melody.

"I didn't have the words, but I had the melody and within about 20 minutes I had the first three or four lines of the chorus and I wrote it down and I looked at it in the morning and its journey began."

Along with the new song, the Exies have announced a reunion show slated for May 29 at the legendary Viper Room on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. The concert will be hosted by Matt Pinfield.

The Exies Reunion Show at The Viper Room

"For the Viper Room, it's family," Stevens said in the same announcement for "For What It's Worth." "It's where we got signed. Everything that made a difference for us happened there, so it's fitting that this is where the reunion show would be held."

Fans can purchase tickets for the Viper Room reunion show here.

Listen to the Exies' "For What It's Worth"

The Exies, "For What It's Worth" Artwork

The Exies, "For What It's Worth"

The Exies, "For What It's Worth Lyrics

For What It’s Worth

I Had To Fail

To Break Through

Had To Lose It All

To Do The Best I Could It’s Time To Make Amends

While I Still Can

Before The Daylight Ends

That Never Comes Again

To Feel It With Purpose

To Know It Was All Worth It

Before I’m Losing My Grip For What It’s Worth

I Had To Fail

To Break Through

Had To Lose It All

To Do The Best I Could

For What It’s Worth

I Built My Life

Around You

And I Wouldn’t

Change A Thing,

Wouldn’t Change A Thing

If I Could My Time Of Innocence

Has All But Come And Gone

The Hope In What I’ve Felt

Has Kept Me Hanging On

For A Promise Worth Keeping

To Give Me Something

To Believe In

So I Will Never Forget For What It’s Worth

I Had To Fail

To Break Through

Had To Lose It All

To Do The Best I Could

For What It’s Worth

I Built My Life

Around You

And I Wouldn’t

Change A Thing,

Wouldn’t Change A Thing

If I Could For Every Moment

Till My Last Breath For Every Hour

Till I'm At Rest

I Gave Everything

That I Had To Give

I Hope It Was Enough

I Hope It Was Enough For What It’s Worth

I Had To Fail

To Break Through

Had To Lose It All

To Do The Best I Could

For What It’s Worth

I Built My Life

Around You

And I Wouldn’t

Change A Thing

Wouldn’t Change A Thing

If I Could I Hope It Was Enough

I Wouldn’t Change A Thing

If I Could

I Hope It Was Enough

I Wouldn’t Change A Thing

If I Could

I Gave Everything

That I Had To Give

I Hope It Was Enough

I Hope It Was Enough

I Hope It Was Enough

I Gave Everything

That I Had To Give

I Hope It Was Enough

Listen to Scott Stevens on Loudwire Nights

