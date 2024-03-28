The Exies Announce Reunion Show + Release New Song, ‘For What It’s Worth’
Following his interview on Loudwire Nights Wednesday (March 27), Scott Stevens and the Exies have officially released their latest song, "For What It's Worth." You can hear the new song and read the lyrics below.
The track follows the 2023 release of "Spirits High," which marked the first new music from the Exies in 15 years.
"It was a turning point in my mental stance on my life," Stevens revealed in an announcement about "For What It's Worth."
"I was questioning if the life I have built for myself and my loved ones was 'enough'...ultimately, the process brought me to the realization that it has to be...because I've lived and loved the best that I could up till this point in my life."
Scott Stevens Discussed New Exies Song on Loudwire Nights
During his conversation on Loudwire Nights, Stevens told host Chuck Armstrong about the song, "I remember I was watching television upstairs and I was on the couch and I grabbed the acoustic, I strummed the chorus and I started to sing the melody.
"I didn't have the words, but I had the melody and within about 20 minutes I had the first three or four lines of the chorus and I wrote it down and I looked at it in the morning and its journey began."
Along with the new song, the Exies have announced a reunion show slated for May 29 at the legendary Viper Room on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. The concert will be hosted by Matt Pinfield.
"For the Viper Room, it's family," Stevens said in the same announcement for "For What It's Worth." "It's where we got signed. Everything that made a difference for us happened there, so it's fitting that this is where the reunion show would be held."
Fans can purchase tickets for the Viper Room reunion show here.
Listen to the Exies' "For What It's Worth"
The Exies, "For What It's Worth" Artwork
The Exies, "For What It's Worth Lyrics
For What It’s Worth
I Had To Fail
To Break Through
Had To Lose It All
To Do The Best I Could
It’s Time To Make Amends
While I Still Can
Before The Daylight Ends
That Never Comes Again
To Feel It With Purpose
To Know It Was All Worth It
Before I’m Losing My Grip
For What It’s Worth
I Had To Fail
To Break Through
Had To Lose It All
To Do The Best I Could
For What It’s Worth
I Built My Life
Around You
And I Wouldn’t
Change A Thing,
Wouldn’t Change A Thing
If I Could
My Time Of Innocence
Has All But Come And Gone
The Hope In What I’ve Felt
Has Kept Me Hanging On
For A Promise Worth Keeping
To Give Me Something
To Believe In
So I Will Never Forget
For What It’s Worth
I Had To Fail
To Break Through
Had To Lose It All
To Do The Best I Could
For What It’s Worth
I Built My Life
Around You
And I Wouldn’t
Change A Thing,
Wouldn’t Change A Thing
If I Could
For Every Moment
Till My Last Breath
For Every Hour
Till I'm At Rest
I Gave Everything
That I Had To Give
I Hope It Was Enough
I Hope It Was Enough
For What It’s Worth
I Had To Fail
To Break Through
Had To Lose It All
To Do The Best I Could
For What It’s Worth
I Built My Life
Around You
And I Wouldn’t
Change A Thing
Wouldn’t Change A Thing
If I Could
I Hope It Was Enough
I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
If I Could
I Hope It Was Enough
I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
If I Could
I Gave Everything
That I Had To Give
I Hope It Was Enough
I Hope It Was Enough
I Hope It Was Enough
I Gave Everything
That I Had To Give
I Hope It Was Enough
Listen to Scott Stevens on Loudwire Nights
