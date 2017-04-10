The punk world almost lost one their biggest heroes -- The Exploited singer Wattie Buchan. On tour with The Casualties and Code Red in Europe, the frontman was hospitalized in Belgium on April 7.

Providing an update on Facebook (post below), The Exploited explained that Buchan "has a very serious heart condition and almost died." The band was able to visit him the following day (April 8) and thanked the doctors for saving the singer's life, adding, "he wanted to thank all the fans at [April 8's] show and who turned up to support him and the band."

Buchan has insisted that the punk icons continue the trek in his absence with guest vocalists from The Casualties and other groups filling the void. "We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery," said The Exploited in closing.

Unfortunately, the situation calls to mind a similar February 2014 incident where Buchan suffered a heart attack onstage in Lisbon, Portugal while The Exploited were touring with Hatebreed and Napalm Death. Unlike this current run, the band canceled their remaining appearances on that 2014 tour.

The Belgium show was just the fourth night of the European tour, which is set to run through May 6. A full list of remaining dates can be found at the Nuclear Blast website, The Exploited's label home.

