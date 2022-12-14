The Exploited Frontman Wattie Buchan Collapses Onstage, Suffers ‘Suspected Heart Attack’

The Exploited lead vocalist Wattie Buchan was rushed to the hospital last weekend after he collapsed onstage from a suspected heart attack during a performance in Bogota, Colombia. It happened as the long-running Scottish punk rock band played the venue La Estrella Roja Calle 66, according to Blabbermouth.

Buchan, the 65-year-old punk legend, has a history of heart problems, and he has collapsed onstage in the past. Onstage last Saturday (Dec. 10), Buchan seemingly had trouble breathing near the end of The Exploited's set, eventually collapsing on the third-to-last song. He still played the final two songs after collapsing, as setlist.fm illustrated.

"The last gig in Colombia, Wattie had another suspected heart attack," a spokesperson for The Exploited subsequently told STV News. "He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed. He got taken away to hospital in an ambulance but over 900 people refused to leave the venue until they heard he was alright."

The spokesperson added, "The Exploited are held as idols over here, and Wattie is seen as the king of punk. He has kept the punk movement alive when everyone in the press said it was dead. He is actually a living legend."

The Exploited have canceled the rest of their planned tour dates while Buchan recovers. In 2017, the singer "almost died" when he was similarly hospitalized with a serious heart condition. In 2014, he suffered a heart attack onstage. The Exploited drummer Wullie Buchan, Wattie's brother, was hospitalized for a heart attack last year.

"Thankfully am feeling a bit better but still really fucked," Wattie relayed in a message on Sunday (Dec. 11). "Am resting in a hotel in Bogota and We hope to be able to return safely home to the UK tomorrow. Due to doctor's orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled."

Loudwire wishes Buchan all the best in his recovery. See the rest of his note below.

Yesterday, December 10th, 2022 during the end of the set I collapsed on stage in Bogota, COL and was rushed into hospital by ambulance. Thankfully am feeling a bit better but still really fucked. Am resting in a hotel in Bogota and We hope to be able to return safely home to the UK tomorrow. Due to doctor´s orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled, including tonight’s performance in Cali, COL. We apologize to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation. Thank you for understanding. Last but not least the gig last night was fucking amazing great people thank you so much Punks Not Dead cheers Wattie