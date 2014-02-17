Veteran punk band The Exploited had a major scare on Thursday night (Feb. 13) as their frontman Wattie Buchan suffered a heart attack onstage during their stop in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of the Resurrection Tour of Chaos trek with Hatebreed, Napalm Death and Primal Attack.

According to the Daily Record and seen in the video above, Buchan slumped down to his knees during the gig at the Republica de Musica venue in Lisbon, forcing the band to stop mid-song. He was rushed the hospital after suffering a heart attack. The band has called off all gigs until at least May.

A rep for the band released the following statement, "We are sorry to say that due to a severe illness that Wattie can’t continue with the tour. He will be in hospital for at least a week."

Meanwhile, the band's record label, Nuclear Blast, released a statement, saying, "Punk-legends The Exploited are forced to cancel upcoming tour dates with label-mates Hatebreed and stop all activities till May 2014. Singer Wattie Buchan has suffered a heart attack on stage during the band's concert last night (Thursday, February 13) in Lisbon, Portugal during the 'Tour of Chaos' with Hatebreed and Napalm Death."

Wattie Buchan's wife Gena also took to the band's Facebook page today (Feb. 17), saying, "My lovely husband Wattie has asked me to say thanks to everyone from him (and also thanks from myself) for all their well wishes and support for him! Means a lot to us both and has been really helpful in cheering him up."

The Exploited are a Scottish punk band who have been around for more than 30 years, releasing their debut album 'Punks Not Dead' in 1981. The band had recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast records, with plans to reissue their classic discs as well as release a new album in 2014.