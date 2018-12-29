The Ghost Inside Tease Unreleased Song, Band to Return in 2019?

Members of The Ghost Inside teased a previously unreleased song during a Twitch stream, and have potentially hinted at their return on social media recently. Frontman Jonathan Vigil and bassist Jim Riley streamed roughly 24 seconds of a song titled "Aftershock" that the band had recorded before their tragic bus crash in 2015. You can watch an excerpted clip below.

Last May the band shared a statement confirmed that they will have a future. “Spending a week together as bandmates answered the question that has been on all of our minds—yes there is a future for TGI,” the band wrote. “We still aren’t sure exactly what it looks like. It might be one show, it might be a few shows. It could be a new song or a whole new record. Our journey into that future is just beginning, and we will bring everyone that is interested along with us.”