Who killed the rock and roller? The Glorious Sons dive into the topic in their latest single, "The Ongoing Speculation Into the Death of Rock and Roll."

The band take their shot at a number of stereotypes, calling out a musician who is "a t-shirt now with nothing more," and telling the listener, "You all wanted him dead." But despite the indictment, the band actually delivers a very solid rock song that sticks beyond the first listen.

The group told Billboard, who premiered the new track, "We all start in a bedroom. We all would do it for free. Mainly, I think we do it for the freedom. This song is kind of a love letter for people who were completely robbed of their freedom for doing something they loved."

The song is currently available to stream at this location. The track is featured on the band's upcoming album, A War on Everything, which is set to drop on Sept. 13. Get your pre-orders in here.

The Glorious Sons have dates booked in their native Canada well into September, before catching a breather and heading overseas to Europe in November. See all of their scheduled dates here.

The Glorious Sons, "The Ongoing Speculation Into the Death of Rock and Roll"