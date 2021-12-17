Sweden's garage rock phenoms are back after a long, long time away and they've just debuted a music video for their first new original single in 16 years, "Reap a Whirlwind." The group also set Eyes of Oblivion as the title of their highly-anticipated new record, which will arrive on April 1, 2022.

Setting a release date for your first original full length since 2005's Rock & Roll Is Dead for April Fool's Day feels a lot like a cruel wind-up, but after all humanity has endured the last couple years, there's just no way they would dupe all of us and cause more suffering.

Singer and guitarist Nicke Andersson (of Entombed fame, who also released a new album with his rock group Lucifer earlier this year) doesn't possess quite as high of a voice as he did in the heyday of The Hellacopters, but the same warmth and grit is still there, as is the band's familiar proto-punk riffage and garage rock ethos, making "Reap a Hurricane" a marvelous comeback.

"The album has 10 songs and although it’s obviously not easy to be objective at all, I think musically it sums up everything we’ve touched upon from the start in 1994 up until now," said Andersson of the forthcoming Eyes of Oblivion. "Some of the songs date back as far as 10 years or more, and some were written more recently. It’s rock 'n' roll played with high energy, so for lack of a better term I say 'High Energy Rock 'n' Roll.' You could say it sounds like The Beatles meets Judas Priest or Lynyrd Skynyrd meets the Ramones but the best way to describe this album is that it sounds like The Hellacopters today."

Watch the video for "Reap a Hurricane" below and look for more Eyes of Oblivion details to hopefully come sooner than later.

The Hellacopters, "Reap a Hurricane" Lyrics (via Genius)

Let it rain, let it pour

Got a lot, gonna get some more

Don't you worry

There's no need

Now move on, there's nothing here to see There ain't no reason to be satisfied

No reason to be restrained

The floodgate's ajar, now let it open wide

Let's sow the wind and reap a hurricane Hurricane

Reap a hurricane

Hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane Don't you fret, don't assume

Get a rug, go on and get a broom

Let it rain, let it pour

Got a lot, gonna get some more There ain't no reason to be satisfied

No reason to be restrained

The floodgate's ajar, now let it open wide

Let's sow the wind and reap a hurricane

Hurricane

Reap a hurricane

Hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane Hurricane

Reap a hurricane

Hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane Hurricane

Reap a hurricane

Hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane

Sow the wind and reap a hurricane

The Hellacopters, "Reap a Hurricane" Music Video