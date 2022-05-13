The Hu Release Chugging Rocker ‘This Is Mongol’ Ahead of New Album
The Hu have yet to announce their second album, but there is new music to celebrate, as the chugging new rocker "This Is Mongol" has arrived, complete with a striking new video.
The song is meant as a peaceful proclamation meant to uplift the Mongol people and wishing them great prosperity.
Speaking about the John Connor Hammond-directed video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya reveals, “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”
The Hu producer producer Dashka added, “Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”
Check out the video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.
The Hu, "This Is Mongol" Lyrics
A blue-grey wolf howls to the moon
Blue Mongol is to awaken from the deep sleep
The sun is to arise from the west
The father, lord Chinggis is underway to rereign
This is the Mongol
Singing as bowing the Ikel khuur
The great Mongols dance biy biyelgee
Sons of Mongol are to return home from abroad
The noble elder, father Tengri proclaims
With hazy mountains of magnificence
May the fortune of the Mongol thrive and prosper
The Black Banner of our ancestors will awaken us
Blessed with destiny and bounty
May the Mongols live in blissfulness for eternity
Glory of our ancestors shields us
This is the Mongol
Our old gray father is to visit to the land of living
The earth and nature are to rejoice
The fortune of Mongols will descend as the blaze on fire
Our glory will be honored in this world forever and ever
This is the Mongol
This is the Mongol
Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol
Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol
Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol
Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol
This is the Mongol
This is the Mongol
This is the Mongol
This is the Mongol
May the Mongol thrive and prosper
This is the Mongol
May it live in bliss in peace forever
This is the Mongol
The Hu, "This Is Mongol"
"This Is Mongol" is expected to be part of the band's second studio album, which is set to arrive via Better Noise Music later this summer.
Morin khuur player and vocalist Gala said of the recording process, “Our second album was recorded during Covid lockdown, where we used the time to put our best effort and astounding amount of energy to focus on the work. Therefore, it is our hope to present our listeners with unique songs that have their own characteristics.”
Temka, who plays the tovshurr and sings background vocals, also spoke about their upcoming album, adding, “The new album has great quality, composition, melody and overall it is sensational. The lyrics that Dashka wrote consist of our traditional values, virtues and wisdom of our ancestors. Our fans can expect to hear and feel the messages we try to deliver through our songs, such as love and respect for parental love, the importance of sustainability and cultural heritage. We can’t wait for our fans to listen and enjoy our second album and are excited to be performing for fans whom we have yet to meet. We will see you very soon and send our regards to our fans all over the world!”
In anticipation of the album, The Hu are already out on the road. They have dates booked all the way into October, including stops playing alongside Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Fire From the Gods.
Enkush, who also sings and plays the morin khuur, says, “We grew up listening to Megadeth and can’t express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them. Everybody knows Megadeth is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as FFDP is truly going to be legendary. Although it will be our first time."
See all of the band's tour dates listed below and get ticketing information here.
The Hu 2022 Tour Dates
May 13 – Portland, Maine @ State Theater
May 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
May 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theater
May 17 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
May 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
May 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 21 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
May 22 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 25 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
May 26 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall
May 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theater
May 28 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)
May 29 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario
Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 1 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 14 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 15 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Sept. 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 27 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Sept. 28 –Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 30 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Oct. 8 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
**5FDP, The HU, and Fire From The Gods only