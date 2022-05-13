The Hu Release Chugging Rocker ‘This Is Mongol’ Ahead of New Album

The Hu have yet to announce their second album, but there is new music to celebrate, as the chugging new rocker "This Is Mongol" has arrived, complete with a striking new video.

The song is meant as a peaceful proclamation meant to uplift the Mongol people and wishing them great prosperity.

Speaking about the John Connor Hammond-directed video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya reveals, “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”

The Hu producer producer Dashka added, “Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”

Check out the video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

The Hu, "This Is Mongol" Lyrics

A blue-grey wolf howls to the moon

Blue Mongol is to awaken from the deep sleep

The sun is to arise from the west

The father, lord Chinggis is underway to rereign

This is the Mongol Singing as bowing the Ikel khuur

The great Mongols dance biy biyelgee

Sons of Mongol are to return home from abroad

The noble elder, father Tengri proclaims With hazy mountains of magnificence

May the fortune of the Mongol thrive and prosper

The Black Banner of our ancestors will awaken us

Blessed with destiny and bounty

May the Mongols live in blissfulness for eternity

Glory of our ancestors shields us

This is the Mongol Our old gray father is to visit to the land of living

The earth and nature are to rejoice

The fortune of Mongols will descend as the blaze on fire

Our glory will be honored in this world forever and ever

This is the Mongol

This is the Mongol Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol

Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol

Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol

Hurai eeya oh This is the Mongol

This is the Mongol

This is the Mongol

This is the Mongol This is the Mongol

May the Mongol thrive and prosper

This is the Mongol

May it live in bliss in peace forever This is the Mongol

The Hu, "This Is Mongol"

Better Noise Music Better Noise Music loading...

"This Is Mongol" is expected to be part of the band's second studio album, which is set to arrive via Better Noise Music later this summer.

Morin khuur player and vocalist Gala said of the recording process, “Our second album was recorded during Covid lockdown, where we used the time to put our best effort and astounding amount of energy to focus on the work. Therefore, it is our hope to present our listeners with unique songs that have their own characteristics.”

Temka, who plays the tovshurr and sings background vocals, also spoke about their upcoming album, adding, “The new album has great quality, composition, melody and overall it is sensational. The lyrics that Dashka wrote consist of our traditional values, virtues and wisdom of our ancestors. Our fans can expect to hear and feel the messages we try to deliver through our songs, such as love and respect for parental love, the importance of sustainability and cultural heritage. We can’t wait for our fans to listen and enjoy our second album and are excited to be performing for fans whom we have yet to meet. We will see you very soon and send our regards to our fans all over the world!”

In anticipation of the album, The Hu are already out on the road. They have dates booked all the way into October, including stops playing alongside Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Fire From the Gods.

Enkush, who also sings and plays the morin khuur, says, “We grew up listening to Megadeth and can’t express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them. Everybody knows Megadeth is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as FFDP is truly going to be legendary. Although it will be our first time."

See all of the band's tour dates listed below and get ticketing information here.

The Hu 2022 Tour Dates

May 13 – Portland, Maine @ State Theater

May 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

May 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theater

May 17 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

May 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 21 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 22 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 25 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 26 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall

May 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theater

May 28 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)

May 29 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario

Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 1 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 14 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Sept. 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 27 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Sept. 28 –Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 30 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Oct. 8 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

**5FDP, The HU, and Fire From The Gods only