How much do you miss live shows? After watching The Hunna's "I Wanna Know" video you're going to be missing them even more and be all the more anxious for the band to return to the concert stage.

This rocker is just brimming with energy, so much so that we dare you not to rock out to this track. It includes a prerequisite energy expelling "Woooo!" and a killer all out jam out to conclude the track, leaving you breathless by the end.

"'I Wanna Know' is up there for us with one the best songs we’ve ever written," says The Hunna's Ryan Potter. "It’s high octane all the way through and doesn’t let up, it’s kind of our Motley Crüe moment on the album. We played it on tour before we’d even started recording the album from a demo we did with Feldy and it was insane every time!"

The singer continues, "Its story comes from a place of extreme lust and infatuation with someone, wanting to know how they tick, what they feel, what they believe, wanting to be apart of anything they do, almost so much you could literally blow up." Check out the lyrics for the track below.

I wanna know where you’re getting your drugs

I wanna know what you breathe in your lungs

I wanna know who you kiss with your lips

Kiss with your lips

Kiss with your lips I wanna know how to get in your bed

I wanna know how to fuck with your head

I wanna know how to lie to your face

Lie to your face

Lie to your face What you wait what you wait

What you waiting for

I can taste it

I can taste it Na na

Na na

Na na na I CANT FAKE IT I wanna feel all the heat of your sweat

I wanna strip you from your toes to your head

I wanna see what you can do with those hips

Do with those hips

Do with those hips I wanna live with you by my side

I wanna die with you on my mind

I wanna kill what you leave behind

Leave behind

Leave behind

Fittingly, the band chose to showcase the pure unadulterated energy the song exudes in the live setting for their video (seen below). You can look for "I Wanna Know" on the band's upcoming album, I'd Rather Die Than Let You In, which is due Oct. 2. The band worked on the record with producer John Feldmann, and the set includes guest turns from Blink-182's Travis Barker, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. Pre-orders are available here.

The Hunna, "I Wanna Know'

The Hunna

300 Entertainment